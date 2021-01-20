Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Wednesday, January 20

The more you search, the less you will find solutions to the problems that plague you. They will arrive alone, do not despair.

Health: The candles and the incense will harmonize your home and also your mind, which lately is somewhat disoriented and confused.

Love: Your charisma and good humor is what makes people fall in love, but someone close to you will discover a quality in you that no one perceives.

Money: Financial problems that have not let you sleep for a long time will be solved with the help of a close relative.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

