Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Pisces this Sunday, January 17, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Sunday, January 17

Let go of arrogance and start practicing humility a little more. Only then will you be able to be respected.

Health: Do not allow negative energies to take over your home. Light some incense to give off the good vibes.

Love: Time to settle down. Your partner will demand definitions and you will not want to continue fleeing from responsibility.

Money: Adding efforts and wills, beyond the differences of criteria, will provide better results. Avoid conflict.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

