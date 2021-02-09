Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Tuesday, February 9

A good day to overcome your own limitations and give free rein to your affection and tenderness. You will surprise your surroundings.

Health: Don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ll see that you don’t do everything wrong. It’s time to reward yourself with a good massage and a delicious champagne.

Love: Meeting a person you did not expect will destabilize your current relationship. Be wise if you don’t want to lose what you have.

Money: Your finances will receive an energetic boost, but it is important that you remember to fulfill all the acquired commitments.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

