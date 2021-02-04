Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Pisces this Thursday, February 04, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Thursday, February 4

It is recommended that today you do not take uncalculated risks in any of the facets of your life.

Health: In order to have a place in the world, to feel loved, understood and supported, you must put aside childish attitudes.

Love: Take care of yourself in dealing with your friends, your family and your partner. Watch your selfishness and respect the point of view of others.

Money: It will not be the best day at work. You must carefully analyze where your faults are. Try to be objective.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

