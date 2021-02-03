Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Wednesday, February 3

Decrease your level of enthusiasm, but despite that you will get to work without respite. Take advantage of this period to make decisions.

Health: You should connect with new friends and change the environment. With serenity, sweetness and harmony you will achieve the proposed objectives.

Love: Everything returns. If you were elusive and indifferent, or authoritarian, your partner will pay you in the same coin, don’t be surprised.

Money: Mismatch in your relationship with partners and customers. You better adapt or you will be out of the game. Be patient.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

