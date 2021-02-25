Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Thursday, February 25, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Thursday, February 25

Despite some potential problems or setbacks in daily life, your professional life is going smoothly.

Health: Everyone is looking for your friendship today. Beware of superficiality in certain relationships because they are not worth the time you dedicate to them.

Love: More expressive and affectionate than ever. Harmony in the couple and exceptional news for your whole family. Good horizons.

Money: Share mental strengths, knowledge and experiences to do your best, do not be convinced by sycophants.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

