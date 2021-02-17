Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Pisces this Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Wednesday, February 17

You get them to give you the place you have been waiting for a long time. Do not miss this opportunity. It will not be presented to you again.

Health: Don’t push yourself too hard. The personal project that you have undertaken is important, as is your health to carry it out.

Love: Leave the kisses of yesterday, others will come. Leave the love that left someone will relieve you. A new love will appear that will come into your life.

Money: Time to take risks as long as you have thought about them thoroughly. Bet big on your convictions.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

