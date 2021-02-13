Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Saturday, February 13, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Saturday, February 13

Unexpected news could affect your most intimate relationships. You must control your anger and not act impulsively.

Health: It would be convenient that you dedicate a few moments of the day to meditation. Obligations and worries will begin to affect you physically.

Love: You must learn to give what they are really asking for, and not be afraid to ask for what you need.

Money: It is a very suitable time to progress professionally. You must continue to prepare and train yourself.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

