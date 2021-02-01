Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Monday, February 1, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Monday, February 1

Being original in your feelings and your strong sense of independence can upset the people around you.

Health: Don’t let insecurity limit you and stop your ideas. You have a lot to communicate, it’s just a matter of letting go of your imagination.

Love: Listening is a virtue that you must take care to cultivate and maintain in your affective relationship. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes.

Money: Pay attention to everything you sign. Alert, demands more than they want to offer you in sales and contracts.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

