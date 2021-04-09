Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, April 9, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, April 9

Don’t let yourself be dragged into activities degrading to pride. Keep your head up and stay away from bad influences.

Health: You will resume old habits whose effect on you you had forgotten. You will be able to experience sensations that you have not felt for a long time. Incorporate them into your routine.

Love: The unconditional support of your partner will be of great help to you in the work situation to which you are exposed.

Money: Do not be afraid to defend your convictions in the workplace even if this brings enmity. Don’t be afraid of the competition.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

