Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, April 2

At work there may be some delays. You may be held accountable for it, but try to be calm.

Health: Measure the intentions of those who approach you without interest or intention. You will have to sharpen all your senses so that they do not sell you a hare.

Love: You prefer to base your love life on solidity. Continue like this, putting everything of yourself to take care of the people you love.

Money: Very good position for command posts, with power for tactics and strategy. Your financial well-being benefits.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

