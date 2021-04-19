Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Pisces this Monday, April 19, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Monday, April 19

You will have to suppress any instincts that you had in your past single days. Red light for financial decisions.

Health: Relationships with family members are not always easy. Keep in mind that the family bosom is the only one that will unconditionally contain you.

Love: The misadventures of known couples will make you feel more than grateful for the relationship you are currently in.

Money: You will have a rough start in a new position or job assignment. But little by little the tensions will relax and you will be able to move forward.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

