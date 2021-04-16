Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, April 16, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, April 16

An event that you will have to experience during the day today will make you understand that lawsuits in the family do not make sense.

Health: Use physical exercise as a way to vent all kinds of tensions and negative feelings that you may accumulate.

Love: You will need to suspend certain social events planned in advance. This will bring frustration and anger.

Money: A suitable day to discuss with your partner possible changes in your work path. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

