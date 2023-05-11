Vittorio Pisani is the new Chief of Police. The appointment came today from the Council of Ministers. He takes the place of Lamberto Giannini, appointed prefect of the capital. Born in Catanzaro, 56 years old, Pisani was appointed prefect last February and placed out of office as prime minister. In 2021 the then Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, had already entrusted him with the deputy management of Aisi. From 1999 to 2004 he held the position of coordinator of investigations into organized crime and search for fugitives at the Central Operational Service of the Police.

Always at the forefront of the fight against crime, from 1990 to 1999, Pisani was the officer in charge of various investigative sections of the Naples Flying Squad. In 1998 he was promoted for extraordinary merit to the rank of deputy commissioner for an important judicial police operation in the fight against the Camorra: the capture of the fugitive leaders of the well-known Alliance of Secondigliano. In 2004 he became head of the Naples mobile squad and became famous for the arrest of the fugitive Casalesi bosses Antonio Iovine and Michele Zagaria. A story told even in a Rai fiction entitled ‘Under cover’. In those years, however, the superpoliceman ends up under investigation for aiding and abetting and revealing official secrecy, due to the slanderous statements of a collaborator of justice and former boss, Salvatore Lo Russo, who accuses him of having favored entrepreneurs engaged in money laundering activities in some restaurants. A story that Pisani faces head-on and without yielding until the end of the long judicial ordeal: it will be the sentences, which will exonerate him from all charges, to write the final word on the case.

In 2016 he was thus promoted to the role of senior manager, effective from 2011, i.e. from the start of the legal case that had involved him. Subsequently he was assigned to the Central Directorate of Immigration and Border Police, when Matteo Salvini was minister at the Interior Ministry. (by Giorgia Sodaro)