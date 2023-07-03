Double tragedy on the beaches of Marina di Vecchiano, in the province of Pisa, where two bathers drowned 500 meters away from each other. The rescue attempts by the firefighters and harbor master’s office and the intervention of the 118 were of no avail. A 50-year-old Polish and a 48-year-old Italian lost their lives.

The first tragedy occurred around noon on Sunday. The 50-year-old, who was with his family on vacation with relatives in Lucca, dived into the water with his 16-year-old son and another 8-year-old boy, finding himself in difficulty due to rough seas. The two boys were saved while the adult didn’t make it.

Shortly afterwards, in the same stretch of sea, the firefighters intervened to rescue two bathers in difficulty, one of whom, a 48-year-old Italian, died. From the first information the man would have been taken ill.