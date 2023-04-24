Pisa, ascertained the brain death of the attacked psychiatrist Barbara Capovani. The organs will be donated

It was decreed brain dead for the 55-year-old psychiatrist Barbara Capovaniattacked last Friday afternoon outside the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa, while taking the bicycle to go home.

“The procedure for ascertaining death with neurological criteria was completed at 11.40 pm – is reported by the bulletin issued by the Pisan university hospital and the North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority – As already announced in the previous medical bulletin, the organs will be donated as per the will expressed in life by Dr. Capovani, shared by family members and authorized by the magistrate” of the Pisa prosecutor’s office.

Subscribe to the newsletter

