Pisa, discovers that the internship is unpaid: girl throws the ashtrays of the room

After a day’s work she goes to her employer to ask about the compensation. The bitter discovery: it internship which is taking place it is unpaid. A news that makes a young woman go into a rage who, in a fit of anger, throws away the ashtray of the room, damaging them.

The incident, which took place in a bar in Tirrenia in Tuscany, involves a young woman and the owner of the restaurant. After the tense moment, the girl fled. Not having committed any damage, the intern was not tracked down by the police. The owner can still choose to stick out lawsuit for the damage suffered.

