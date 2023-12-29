NIt only took Germany's education politicians a decade to squander more than the whole thing. The considerable progress in the educational level of Germany's children and young people, which was achieved through joint efforts after the first PISA shock, is gone. Students in Germany are even worse off today than they were in 2000.

Inge Kloepfer Freelance economics writer for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The poor performance in the PISA comparison is not the most important educational news of the year. What's more serious is that 25 percent of fourth graders in Germany cannot read properly – that's around 200,000 children every year. This has been known since May. They struggle through secondary education only to drag their PISA results down as fifteen-year-olds. Did it all have to happen like this?