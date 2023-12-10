Pisa results | The Pisa results reflect the problems of school reforms, says Aino Saarinen, who studied the learning results

University of Helsinki lecturer Aino Saarinen finds the reason for the weakening of learning outcomes in the curriculum. According to him, their authors have not listened to enough experts.

When Lecturer at the University of Helsinki Aino Saarinen attended the upper grades of elementary school, Finland was at the top of its Pisa results. However, the success of Finnish youth in a study measuring the state of education in OECD countries began to wane soon after he had graduated from middle school.

Since 2006, the Pisa results have weakened in all measured subjects. The decline continued in the results published last week. The Ministry of Education and Culture called the results of the Pisa exam held in 2022 “very worrying”.

What has really happened in seventeen years? What was better than today's school in the school that Saarinen attended in 2006?

Asking him these questions is justified. Three years ago, Saarinen completed his doctorate in education. In his dissertation he traced the reasons for the decline in the learning results of Finnish youth. He used, among other things, the 2012 and 2015 Pisa studies as his data.

Saarinen's dissertation caused a stir at the time. Chairman and researcher of the Association of Psychologists Jari Lipsanen thought the reason clear. The dissertation research hit society's pain points.

Perhaps now, with the recent and increasingly weak Pisa results, society is more ready and receptive to Saarinen's criticism.

Over here up to now, Pisa results have mainly been characterized in three ways.

They have not been surprising. They have been in line with expectations. They have seemed depressing.

The results from Saari didn't exactly surprise either. But he was still surprised by how consistent they were with the research screen.

“It even seemed a little confusing how, down to the smallest details, the Pisa results reflected exactly the trends to which the school reforms carried out in Finland could be expected to lead,” he says.

“The results showed that this usually happens when schools increase their students' own responsibility and emphasize self-direction. According to research, students experience more pleasant feelings if they get to decide more about what they do and do what they want.”

The downside, according to Saarinen, is that there are gaps in students' knowledge. And gaps weaken learning, as the Pisa results also showed.

University of Helsinki lecturer Aino Saarinen.

Let's get started untangling the tangle of problems from self-steering, when it was once mentioned first.

Of course, increasing the responsibility of students is only one reason for the weakening of learning results. According to Saarinen, the use of digital learning materials and learning environments like open office schools equally explain the phenomenon. Teachers, on the other hand, have lost their opportunities to influence teaching.

Not all adults develop self-control. HS Visio said a year ago, what kind of problems it might cause in working life. How could children and young people be better than adults at managing their time and prioritizing chores?

No way, says Saarinen. Or at least this is what is demanded of them.

“The younger the student, the stronger the teacher has to set goals and a schedule for learning. Even though a teenager may look like an adult on the outside, there are imbalances in his brain, during which too little adult support can produce rapid cycles of dropping out of school.”

In addition, according to Saarinen, everyday school life should create stability and routines.

“In practice, it means as permanent a group as possible, permanent teachers, classrooms and a place of your own. Clear reading order and scheduling. If these are not there, it increases the experience of insecurity, which creates stress states in the brain and blocks learning.”

Permanence and the creation of routines is made difficult by open office schools. They practically fight against everything that permanence and routines mean in everyday school life.

Teaching takes place anytime, anywhere, because there are actually no classrooms. The teaching, on the other hand, is accompanied by noise and commotion, because there is not much of a wall either.

Students' concentration is disturbed not only by the noisy environment, but also by the space without walls. In such a state, the gaze tends to wander easily.

“Open spaces create inequality depending on what kind of temperaments can do well there and what kind of temperaments are at risk of being pushed aside,” says Saarinen.

He states that open learning spaces are also a mental health risk for certain groups of students.

“For some students, open spaces have triggered panic attacks, increased social fear states, or intensified tic symptoms that include compulsive movements.”

According to Saarinen, school should be a place where students practice concentration. In today's school, however, students seem to struggle to concentrate.

At the same time, the attention span of young people is in an alarming decline, and life in general has become increasingly short-lived. It seems difficult to concentrate even for half an hour.

“Brain research has shown that teenagers have a tendency to get hooked on dopamine,” says Saarinen.

He considers it the school's task to help young people manage their frustration so that they have the opportunity to pursue rewards that require time and effort instead of quick dopamine rushes.

“There was almost no place for lessons in the school of the old days. The school was rightfully started to be reformed so that the emotional needs of young people are better taken into account.”

In Saarinen's opinion, however, this has gone to the other extreme.

“The role of positive emotional experiences is overemphasized and one's own emotional states are listened to too sensitively. Young people would need support in how to put emotions aside while working.”

Pupils in a study area without desks at Kalasatama elementary school in Helsinki.

The interview during Saarinen consistently refers to research. “According to research,” he says. Or that “research results show”.

According to him, the most fundamental problem of Finnish elementary schools is that the reforms have not been sufficiently based on research. This can finally explain what was better in the elementary school that Saarinen attended seventeen years ago, and which was still successful in the Pisa exams.

“The Finnish elementary school of the year 2006 was certainly not an ideal school, but it had a curriculum that was based more on research,” he says.

At some point, research data began to be used less in curricula than before.

Saarinen cannot say what was the reason for this.

“I haven't had any role in updating the curricula, and I haven't sat in any working group that has been preparing curricula. Therefore, I can't describe how the sections that are not based on research have ended up in the curricula.”

Based on the final result, however, he considers it obvious that experts from different disciplines have not been listened to in a sufficiently diverse manner in the preparation of the curricula.

“Brain scientists, neuropsychologists, child neurologists and youth psychiatrists”, Saarinen lists.

“They have been underrepresented in the group of experts who have been consulted in Finland when curricula have been updated in the 2010s. This shines through in the curricula. For example, they don't seem to take into account biological facts about how the frontal lobes mature with age or what kind of environment a young person with psychological symptoms needs.”

However, Saarinen does not believe that simply reforming the curriculum or establishing new administrative working groups is enough to raise Finland's PISA results.

He would start by giving back to teachers the power to decide how they teach in their schools.

“Teachers would have a lot of know-how to bring their teaching back in line with the research evidence. Many teachers have contacted me and told me that they do know the criteria for good teaching, but they have not been given decision-making power.”