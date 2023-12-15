Pisa results | The mathematics professor glanced at the Pisa questions and was confused: “Good time, very basic stuff”

Professor Pauliina Ilmonen, worried about the Pisa results, would return the school to the basics. You only learn elementary school math by counting, counting, and counting, he says.

That's what the math professor thought Pauliina Ilmonen after looking at the mathematics questions of the Pisa study.

Like many others, he had been worried about the Pisa results of young Finns before, but now he was really worried about it.

“The Pisa exam tests whether you can read a text, understand what you read and know basic calculations. There is nothing very difficult to ask. Yes, we should have students from elementary school, every one of whom can read, understand what they read, and know basic calculations.”

In mathematics, they scored more than the OECD average. The decline in math skills has also been noticed at university.

“Students coming to university are just as smart as before, but there are gaps in their basic math skills. In one where it shouldn't be. It cannot tell about anything other than a lack of routine,” says Ilmonen.

He works at Aalto University's Department of Mathematics and Systems Analysis as the vice director responsible for teaching. The situation causes a new kind of reflection at the university as well.

“Yes, we are currently having strict discussions about what to do when our first-year students have difficulties with their studies. We have to think of solutions for that.”

Ilmonen follows the Finnish school, children's learning and Pisa results also as a parent.

In the family of Ilmonen and his spouse, there are five children aged 10–17, whose schooling includes learning about phenomena, project work and digital technology as everyday things.

Schoolchildren are required to be independent and self-directed from an early age. Ilmonen believes that young schoolchildren are not yet ready for all of this – and not always for a bigger trip.

In his opinion, the school should return more to the basics: reading skills and learning basic arithmetic operations.

“It is very demanding of a little one to be able to learn these difficult things independently. Phenomenal learning, self-directedness and realizing things, it's all really great. But you have to know those basic things first.”

You can't pole vault before you know how to run, and you can't knit a sweater before you know how to create loops, says Ilmonen.

“It's the same in mathematics.”

Ilmosen in my opinion, the basic things should be learned under the guidance of a teacher. There should be a lot of practice and repetition.

“When we talk about what is required in elementary and middle school mathematics, you learn it by calculating, calculating and calculating. It is often the case that you may first solve things mechanically and only then understand the matter. And that's perfectly fine too.”

Ilmonen tells an example from his family. One of the children struggled with the multiplication tables. The child imagined that other children know how to count quickly because they understand the matter more than he does.

“But it's not like that. Multiplication tables are just learned by heart. It was an aha experience for him.”

Ilmonen points out that children's learning should not depend on support from home.

“We are such a small country that we have to make sure that basic skills are available to everyone,” he says.

“I greatly appreciate Finnish teachers. However, the elementary school has been in great turmoil, and there have been a lot of side activities. It would be nice if teachers could focus on teaching. And the students would be able to focus on learning and practice.”

“ “Independent control is wildly demanded of a child. One way to help them is to collect their cell phones during the school day.”

Ilmonen says he is happy that his children's school has traditional classrooms, which offer a better work environment than “open office schools”.

Digital devices can be good aids in learning, but only when you already know the basics, the professor estimates.

He would remove Cell Phones from students during lessons. Thus, addictive mobile games and a stream of Tiktok videos would not disturb the concentration just by rummaging in the pocket.

The disturbing effect of digital devices is also shown by a recent Pisa study. According to it, 41 percent of young Finns felt that the use of “digital resources” such as smartphones interferes with concentration in math lessons.

“It's a pretty wild result. Digital devices are addictive and nice, so you might think that the student would not want to admit that it is distracting. It was surprising that the students themselves saw it so clearly.”

Ilmonen reminds that the Pisa results do not tell the whole truth about young people.

“We still have really great young people. Regardless of the Pisa results, I believe that the country is in good hands in the future as well. But it would be easier for young people if they could practice basic things in peace at school.”