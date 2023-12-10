Pisa results | Reading skills are deteriorating – according to the researcher, one of the reasons is that it is not valued among all children

Finnish youth The Pisa results deteriorated again. So far, the results have been described, among other things into collapse and the situation very worrying. Teacher after teacher told In the HS surveyso that the situation doesn't come as a surprise.

There was a decrease in the scores of all measured subjects: mathematics, science and reading.

Dissertation researcher Leea Lakka has examined the reading, writing and everyday life of Finnish youth in middle schools.

The researcher also knew how to prepare for the decline in the reading proficiency Pisa results, but according to him, the decline was still steeper than expected.

In the area of ​​literacy, the PISA results of Finnish youth fell the fifth most out of all the countries participating in the evaluation of the subject. The results in Finland are still better than the average of OECD countries, but the ranking has decreased since the last measurement.

The differences between students have also grown. There are now more people with poor reading ability.

The new Pisa results are based on tests taken in 2022. According to them, more than one in five performed poorly in literacy tasks, while in the tests carried out in 2018, less than 14 percent read poorly.

Doctoral researcher Leea Lakka

In his dissertation Lakka is familiar with, for example, how weak reading and writing skills affect everyday life and social participation. In addition, he has examined how social factors shape young people's relationship to reading and writing. The dissertation is currently undergoing preliminary inspection.

According to the researcher, the development of reading and writing skills must be viewed as part of the rest of everyday life. In addition to school and teaching, it is also about how reading is viewed and talked about in families and leisure circles.

“Will there be magazines at home? Do the adults talk to each other about what they have read during the day? And do they discuss with the young people the texts that have been read?”

According to Laka, all of this is important for the development of reading skills and whether the skill is perceived as important.

Literacy according to him, there is one explanation for the weakening above all others: the development of differentiation.

“While our Pisa results have decreased, at the same time the influence of socio-economic background has continuously increased,” says Lakka.

The Pisa results announced on Tuesday, December 5 according to, for example, the location environment of the school affected the average scores of boys' reading ability, so that boys living in a village, agglomeration, or a sparsely populated area scored an average of 448 points on the test. Those who live in a big city, on the other hand, got an average of 483 points.

“So the difference is 35 points. In terms of calculations, reading skills increase by 30 points in a year, which means that it is a difference of more than one school year,” says Lakka.

For girls, the difference was similar, but smaller.

In differentiation according to Laka, it's not just about economic status, but also, for example, the level of education and culture of the parents, i.e. how families view reading.

If families with different approaches to education and reading and children from different backgrounds do not get to mix in schools due to the segregation of regions, greater and greater gaps arise between students.

Poor literacy, on the other hand, causes social incompetence and further increases the differentiation between people.

“We all end up in situations where there are decisions about us that are in written form. If your reading skills are weak, you kind of depend on someone to help you. In other words, it narrows independence.”

In addition to personal decisions, public discussions are also often conducted via texts. In news, columns, editorials, social media updates, blogs and, for example, Instagram updates, current issues that touch many are discussed daily.

“If a person is constantly left out of these conversations due to poor reading skills, it also creates experiences of being outside and reduces the opportunities to participate in common things,” says Lakka.

In addition, according to him, it is about the differentiation of secondary, upper secondary and vocational education.

“Young people in first grade are really aware of what is required of them next.”

According to him, those aspiring to high school try harder than others because they know that competence is required of them at the next level. In turn, the reforms made to vocational education in recent years have reduced the reading and writing requirements in vocational schools even more.

“ “When there is no reading, poor reading skills remain.”

Solutions according to the researcher, the decline in literacy should be looked at on three levels: from the perspectives of schooling, resources and political decisions.

“I think that it would be extremely important in school practices that children and young people should read every day,” says Lakka.

According to him, in Finland, the daily reading of pupils has not been studied, but in Sweden there is.

Implemented in 2007 and 2017 in Swedish research asked ninth graders how many pages they read during the school day. In 2007, one third of the students who answered the survey said that they do not read a page during the school day. By 2017, the number had grown to half of the respondents.

“Yes, with the feel of the buttons, this is also true in Finland,” says Lakka.

According to him, it would be important for the school and the teachers to be able to influence the fact that schools should read every day.

“This is a self-feeding cycle. When you are not a skilled reader, then it is difficult, and when it is difficult, you will not read, and when you will not read, poor reading skills will remain. And I mean everything from reading, from textbooks to newspapers, columns and books – everything counts.”

So for reading to be successful, schools should be able to provide a calm environment suitable for reading.

“You can also think about how the electrification of learning materials affects. Electronic materials enable versatile studying, but at the same time they also enable the students to always have the opportunity to click on YouTube to watch,” says Lakka.

In addition to a peaceful environment, schools should be able to resource adults who support reading.

“All additional teachers, additional assistants and adults who can participate in student care would be necessary.”

To make all this possible, more resources would be needed. The development of social differentiation, on the other hand, could be influenced by political solutions.

According to Laka, these could be, for example, the placement of vocational educational institutions with sufficient frequency, sufficient support for the status of families with children in order to reduce the poverty of families with children, and securing basic funding for education.

“As well as smooth these smaller decisions, related to, for example, the positive special treatment of schools and the resources of youth work in general.”

PARLIAMENT approves this month the budget in which the government present cultural cuts of a little over four million euros as part of the ten million euro savings of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The government's budget proposal, among other things, removes the support for the purchase of low-circulation quality literature for libraries. The presentation also applies to non-fiction. Self-explanatory books are important for children who are learning to read by name and for people who have reading or concentration difficulties, a developmental disability or who are learning the Finnish language.

Stop the grieving show. He considers the presentation to be a choice of values, which will probably only slow down the already slow process by which the development of children's and young people's reading skills could be turned into a positive one.