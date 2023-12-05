Pisa results | Neste’s human resources director watches the Pisa results with concern: “What will be the basis of Finnish competence in the future?”

The chemical industry now urges to take the example of Estonia, which ranks at the top of Europe in terms of learning outcomes.

In Finns companies are anxiously following the Pisa results.

On Tuesday, it became clear that the learning results have weakened in all measured subjects: mathematics, reading and natural sciences.

“We have followed this trend with concern and tried to think in cooperation with various parties about what could be done about it”, Director of Human Resources, Security and Communications at Neste Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson tells Helsingin Sanomat.

Neste is a Finnish oil refining and marketing company and one of the largest companies in Finland.

“Our success is largely based on technological innovations. We develop new products and solutions for future challenges. It is very know-how intensive. Of course, we are concerned about what will be the basis of Finnish know-how and competitiveness in the future.”

According to Jakosuo-Jansson, companies can also be involved in solving the problem, although attention is naturally often focused on political decision-makers.

“We want to cooperate with educational institutions, industrial organizations and wage earners’ organizations, with which we can influence the image of the chemical industry, for example. We don’t want to point at anyone, because that doesn’t lead to solutions, but we want to get started through positive development and relevance.”

Also A leading expert in the chemical industry Anni Siltanen draws attention to the fact that the results have been declining for a long time.

“For example, Finland has ambitious carbon neutrality goals, which means we need top experts to build these new solutions. If the level of competence decreases and our level of requirements increases, then that’s a big challenge,” Siltanen describes.

In the chemical industry, Finland is being urged to follow the example of Estonia and find out what is done differently in the southern neighbor.

“A year ago, we did our own investigative work on Estonia on a small scale. It revealed that in Estonia, on the one hand, those who have challenges are supported more, but those who clearly have abilities are also challenged more.”

Petteri Orpon (kok) it is written in the government’s program that it commits to the implementation of the so-called luma strategy. The goal is to strengthen students’ natural science and mathematics skills.

This is also considered important in business organizations.

“In addition to this, the emphasis on luma should also be increased in teacher training.”