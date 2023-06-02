“The Pisa Sporting Club announces that it has released Mr. Luca D’Angelo from the position of Technical Manager of the First Team. The Company expresses its gratitude to the coach D’Angelo, to the members of the staff Riccardo Taddei, Marco Greco, Giuseppe Leonetti and Stefano Cappelli for the professional work carried out and for the human and technical contribution provided in recent years.The President Giuseppe Corrado, on behalf of the whole company, is particularly keen to underline the path shared with Luca D’Angelo who became with merit the second Technical with the most appearances in the history of the Club but above all a man of valor and values ​​to whom the whole Society sends the best wishes for the continuation of his career”.