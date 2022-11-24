‘Nonna Giovanna’ charred to death, who became a star on TikTok thanks to her grandson: Giovanna Capobianco, 91, fell into the fireplace lit in the living room of her home in Navacchio, a hamlet in the municipality of Cascina (Pisa) and was immediately wrapped from the flames. The charred body was found by her daughter, who called her 118 in a futile rescue attempt. A stroke of sleep or an illness could have caused the loss of balance of the old woman who ended up in the fireplace. At the time of the domestic accident – on the evening of Wednesday 23 November – she was alone in the house in via di Visignano. Her daughter returned around 8 pm and her fate reserved for her a scene of infinite agony, as told by “Il Tirreno”. The carabinieri arrived on the spot to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident at home as far as possible. No apparent mystery, but the prosecutor Aldo Mantovani ordered the autopsy. Giovanna Capobianco, originally from Sora (Frosinone), had become a TikTok phenomenon thanks to her nephew Nicola Pazzi, a 27-year-old actor with the Academy of Comedy in Milan behind her. The curtains with Nicola had projected it into the empyrean of the elderly influencers, she always remembers “Il Tirreno”, with jokes in the vernacular and daily jokes and the mobile phone, with tens of thousands of followers. She also had a Facebook profile, “Nonna Giovanna”: she had conquered her social networks with her disguises and her Tuscan-Ciociaro slang. “Do you like it in the Holly & Benji version? Today I got happy with my nephew, I’m in front, he’s in goal, and I’ve made a lot of goes, eh! I’m 90, but who cares, me as long as I can I have fun!” was one of her dialogues with the audience. Almost 400,000 fans and 370,000 followers on TikTok, 17,000 on Instagram (10,000 in the first year alone in 2018).