Military base in Pisa, Acerbo (Communist Refoundation): “Stop throwing money at war and the militarization of the territory”

“AND’ it is absurd to build new military bases while hospitals and schools close. It’s time to stop throwing money at war and the militarization of the territory”. Thus Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of Rifondazione Comunista/Unione Popolare, raised his voice against the construction of a new military base in Coltano (Pisa). From the garrison in front of the new site identified by the Government, Region and Municipality he underlined that “the right and the Democratic Party converge on this project as on the war in Ukraine and the increase in military spending. Our money should be spent on public health and other social priorities not for war policies”.

But not only Acerbo. Yesterday the regional and provincial coordinators also reiterated their “no”. Italian Left, Dario Danti and Anna Piu. “No to the military base in Coltano and elsewhere. No to the war economy”. We have expressed “from the beginning opposition to the construction of a new military base in Coltano and we reiterate it by not accepting compensation logic, and it stew of military settlements in a vast area of ​​our province that goes from San Piero a Grado to Pontedera”.

According to Danti and Piu, in fact, “building a new, useless and harmful military infrastructure, moreover in a largely militarized territory such as that of the area between Pisa and Livorno, means propose a vision of development that does not belong to us and increase a war economy that we have always opposed and in times of war, and of a general increase in the cost of living, in which investments in healthcare, schools and public buildings should be loudly requested, spend 190 million of public money, between Pnrr and the Social Cohesion Fund, for the ‘yet another military installation, appears as yet another slap in the face to those who ask, recalling the words of Sandro Pertini, to ’empty the arsenals and fill the granaries'”.

