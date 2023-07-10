It’s Alberto Aquilani’s big day in Pisa: the presentation of the new Nerazzurri coach is scheduled for Monday. But for a technician who arrives, there is a new sporting director who leaves after a few weeks. In fact, Aleksandar Kolarov has already informed the club for several days that he has no intention of continuing the relationship with Pisa, which is now in the middle of the market having to look for another man in the role.

The reasons for Kolarov’s choice have not been disclosed, which would concern only the professional aspect not being linked to personal or family matters. The agreement with the former Lazio, Roma, Manchester City and Inter Milan defender, who had announced his retirement from football in June 2022, dates back to more than a month ago, when a two-year agreement was announced. At the beginning of the week, the club announced that the presentation of the new director, scheduled for July 6, would not take place due to “arrived and unavoidable commitments that do not allow the director to be in Pisa on Thursday”. Now the parting.