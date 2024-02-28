The father who today abducted his seven-day-old newborn son before a scheduled meeting with social services workers in the Neonatology department of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa was traced this evening. The man acted together with his partner, who is the child's mother. Mother and baby are both still untraceable. We learn this from investigative sources.

According to what has been learned, the police tracked down the father without however taking any legal action against him and keeping the juvenile prosecutor's office constantly informed. But there is no news of the mother and child.

The hypothesis is that the baby, born seven days ago, is with his mother who is untraceable at the two homes known to the investigators. The searches continue. The couple is known to social workers.