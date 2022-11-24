Pisa, “Grandma Giovanna” died. TikTok star found charred in fireplace

‘Grandma Giovanna’ died charred, become star on TikTok thanks to his nephew: Giovanna Capobianco, 91 years old, she fell into the fireplace in the living room in his house in Navacchio, a hamlet in the municipality of Cascina (Pisa) and is was immediately engulfed in flames. The charred corpse was found by his daughterwho called 118 in a useless rescue attempt.

A fell asleep or a sickness may have caused the loss of balance of the elderly, which ended up in the fireplace. At the time of the domestic accident, on the evening of Wednesday 23 November, she was alone in her home in via di Visignano. Her daughter returned around 8 pm and her fate reserved for her a scene of infinite agony, as told by “Il Tirreno”.



