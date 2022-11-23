He loses his balance and falls into the burning fireplace: a 91-year-old woman is charred dead. It happened this evening in a house in via Visignano in Navacchio, a hamlet of Cascina (Pisa).

The 118 rescuers were alerted for a fall into the fireplace, once they arrived at the scene they found the woman’s body charred by the flames. Firefighters and law enforcement officers also attended. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident.