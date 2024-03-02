Pisa exams | In Japanese schools, they succeeded in what they dream of elsewhere

Learning outcomes improved in all three areas. At one time, lessons were also sought from Finland.

of Japan There is no single clear reason for Pisa's success, says the director of international research and cooperation at the Japan Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER) Akiko Ono.

What made the Pisa results published in December, which sparked a lot of discussion in Finland as well, was the fact that competence declined in most OECD countries. It was different in Japan. In Japan, the average scores of 15-year-olds rose in each of the three areas of the Pisa study: from 527 to 536 in mathematics, from 504 to 516 in reading and from 529 to 547 in science. The country's ranking improved in mathematics by one place to fifth, in literacy by 12 places to third, and in natural sciences by three places to second.

“The results have been seen as proof that the conditions for learning in our country are in good shape,” Ono tells STT.

“A more detailed examination shows that the number of students ranked at the lowest proficiency level in reading and natural sciences has decreased. In mathematics and natural sciences, however, the number of those ranked at the highest competence level has increased. So there is a development in the skill levels as well.”

According to the Pisa study, which covers a total of 81 education systems, in many other countries the learning results dropped considerably.

of Japan the education system was one of only four systems that, during the corona pandemic, demonstrated its ability to ensure the continuity of learning in difficult conditions. These so-called “crisis-proof” education systems performed at least as well as in the previous Pisa round in terms of math grade point average, young people's sense of belonging and the math skills of students from the weakest socio-economic backgrounds.

Lithuania, Korea and Taiwan were also assessed as crisis-resistant. Some of the criteria for crisis resistance were met by 21 other education systems, including Finland.

In a report published by the economic organization OECD, the success of Japanese youth is explained both by the short distance learning period caused by the pandemic and by the progress of national development projects.

In the spring of 2020, the distance learning period in Japanese schools mainly lasted about three months, largely thanks to “conscientious” teachers, says Ono.

Fast the return to face-to-face teaching does not alone explain the increase in scores. According to Ono, the background is both the development of IT equipment in schools and the integration of digital devices into teaching, as well as the national curriculum that came into effect a few years ago, which has shifted the focus of educational goals towards independent, interactive and deep learning.

“The high school first-graders who participated in the Pisa test in the summer of 2022 have been taught accordingly since the first grade of middle school,” he says.

Although the goal of teaching in Japan has traditionally been to strengthen young people's life skills, in practice, teaching and studying for a long time focused on acquiring knowledge and preparing for exams, admits Ono.

“Today, individual and joint learning with the help of information technology are the two main pillars (of education) in Japan. In schools, more group work is done with the support of the teacher. This used to be Japan's weakness, but I think the situation has gradually improved.”

Ono estimates that the development projects are not so unique that they would exhaustively explain the differences observed in the study between the education systems.

“Our analysis of the educational policy strengths of different countries is still in progress.”

in Finland The decline in Pisa results has been described as a “collapse” and “historically drastic”. The average score of young Finns in mathematics decreased by 23 points to 484, in reading by 30 points to 490 and in natural sciences by 11 points to 511. However, the scores were better than the average of the OECD countries in all areas and were good enough for 20th place in mathematics, 14th place in reading and 9th place in natural sciences.

Finland's results have also been noted in Japan – after all, we came from Japan about 10 years ago to astonish the Finnish education system, reminds Ono.

In his opinion, the education systems of Finland and the Nordic countries are still pioneers in areas such as information technology, teacher training, individual learning and learning environments suitable for group work. On the other hand, individual learning also raises questions.

“The school's role is not only to provide materials and exercises for independent learning, but teachers must enable cooperation between students in problem solving that leads to insights”, Ono states.

Also Japan has experienced a Pisa shock: learning results fell sharply in the 2003 and 2006 surveys. According to Ono, the calculation helped to understand what kind of skills are required of young people in the Pisa exams.

“Until around 2000, the Japanese in particular widely believed that the purpose of teaching is to provide, for example, information needed for university entrance exams. For example, self-expression was not part of this. The questions in the Pisa exams are often such that either “yes” or “no” can be correct, as long as the answer is justified. The Japanese were bad at explaining their own thinking and its foundations,” he says.

“Of course, these skills are also needed in society. They were emphasized in the national curriculum that entered into force in 2010, and such questions have started to be asked in all subjects. Young people have started to get used to them.”