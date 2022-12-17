The Tuscans win again at the Arena: signatures from Torregrossa and double Gliozzi. In the big match, a goal and a penalty were conceded and then cancelled: Frosinone thanks them

Pisa made no mistake at the Garibaldi Arena and spread against Brescia. It ends 3-0: the former Torregrossa unlocks the match in the 2nd minute from a penalty, then Liozzi’s brace ends the game. D’Angelo’s team hits the thirteenth useful result in a row, surpasses their opponents in the standings and moves into the full playoff area with 26 points. Another defeat for Clotet’s team, who remains at 24. At 20.30 on the Reggina-field Bari, tomorrow all the others. Closes the eighteenth day Perugia-Venice, Monday at 20.30.

Downhill — The match of the landlords is immediately downhill. In the 2nd minute Torregrossa is dangerous in the box: the ball reaches Jureskin, he shoots and hits Van de Looi’s arm. For the referee it’s a penalty. Torregrossa, former player of the match, goes from the penalty spot, and he’s not wrong: the fifth goal of the season for the Venezuelan forward who doesn’t celebrate. Clotet’s team fails to come out and in the 20th minute they double their lead. Morutan serves very well in the Gliozzi area, he heads the score for 2-0. D’Angelo’s men came very close to scoring a third goal just two minutes later with a great restart. Touré looks for the usual Gliozzi, the attacker is not very precise. The guests’ first chance came in the 29th minute through Viviani: a low shot from the edge of the box ended just wide. Lezzerini deflected a ball badly in the 34th minute, Torregrossa got there but didn’t take advantage of it. Before the break Labojko came close to a great goal from outside. See also Ventrone, former Juve coach today at Spurs with Conte, died at the age of 62

Double Glizzi — Little happened in the first minutes of the second half, Brescia didn’t react and in the 62nd minute they were down to ten players due to Adorni’s double yellow card. Viviani again from outside in the 71st minute didn’t worry Livieri, who was forced to repeat himself in the 76th minute after a good free-kick from the midfielder. In the 84th minute Masucci headed very close to the third center of the match, but Gliozzi scored it a minute later, good at stealing the ball after a wrong back pass by Viviani. Seventh goal in the championship for the class of ’95. It ends like this, Pisa remains unbeaten for the twelfth time in a row.

The big match — In front of the usual show put on by the Granillo stadium in Reggio Calabria, which however doesn’t stop roaring even during the minute’s silence in honor of Sinisa Mihajlovic, it is immediately a real battle between what are probably the two most beautiful surprises of this championship Serie B, Reggina and Bari. The real protagonist of the advance between 2nd and 3rd in the Serie B standings is Var, who cancel a goal from the guests in the first half and a penalty kick in favor of the hosts in the second half. Pippo Inzaghi revolutionizes the team seen last Sunday in Como by changing five men: off Gagliolo (in his first absence of the season), Crisetig and the whole offensive trident Ricci-Gori-Cicerelli. The Bari coach Mignani has yet to give up his bomber Cheddira, today on the bench in the final for 3rd place in the World Cup with his Morocco, but also Maiello disqualified and replaced by Bellomo. See also Only draws in Serie B: Benevento resist Marassi, no goals between Perugia and Parma

Var protagonist — The first chance came immediately, after just 7′, and fell on Majer’s feet who was providentially walled up by the Bari defence. The guests risked with a few too many phrasing in dangerous areas and a good start encouraged Reggina, but the first key episode of the match arrived in the 9th minute and was in favor of Mignani’s team. Bari’s restart was born from a corner kick taken by the hosts, Dorval launched into space after a regular aerial tackle with Majer and sent the ball under the cross. However, the Var calls Fabbri to the on-field review, the referee recognizes a hand ball by the Bari full-back and cancels the guest advantage. Although the rhythms remain high, the first fraction ends without any acute details, if not for a providential intervention by Di Cesare on Rivas in the 25th minute and a nice right-footed shot from outside by Menez fouled in a corner by Caprile. Same line as the first half also during the second: Bari attentive, Reggina more proactive but orphaned by Menez, replaced during the interval due to nausea. At the start, Hernani came close to scoring after a confused action first led by Rivas and then rejected by Vicari: the attempt by the former Genoa and Parma player, however, died just wide. In the 64th minute, the referee Fabbri concedes a penalty kick to the hosts for an entry by the newcomer Mallamo against the other newcomer Gori: however, the Var corrects the decision in this case as well and cancels the penalty. Both coaches try to shake things up with substitutions, but the rhythms drop and the game flattens out. Up to and beyond the 90th minute: Granillo finished 0-0, Reggina at 33 points, three points behind Frosinone (who will play tomorrow against Genoa at Ferraris), Bari 3rd at 30. See also Nibali and the Giro: "I'm looking at the standings, but even a stage wouldn't be bad"

