Pisa crash | Is the Finnish school ruined? Now the curriculum creator defends himself

Finland reasons and remedies for the weakened Pisa results have been feverishly sought. Lecturer at the University of Helsinki Aino Saarinen said In an interview with HS the most fundamental problem is that the basic school reforms have not been sufficiently based on research.

According to Saarinen, even in 2006 the curriculum was based more strongly on research than it is now. After this, Finland's Pisa results have been on the decline.

And how does the board of education see it?

The basics of the curriculum have been renewed approximately every ten years in 1970, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2014. The official schedule for the next reform has not yet been decided.

A school counselor who has worked in the Board of Education since the beginning of the millennium Jorma Kauppinen led the drafting of the latest reform in the role of director of general education.

At that time, the Board of Education prepared for the process for several years, for example by getting to know both domestic and international research data, he states.

“We put together a synthesis of the research on what is going on in the world. Through that, the researched information was already very strongly included in the background preparations.”

According to him, the connection to the research remained in the process, for example, in the way that representatives of research and teacher training were involved in the preparation of the criteria, and that external researchers came to speak to the working groups involved in the project.

Saarinen stated in an interview that it appears from the curricula that experts from different disciplines, such as brain researchers, neuropsychologists, child neurologists and youth psychiatrists, have not been listened to sufficiently in their preparation.

Kauppinen points out that the officials of the Board of Education responsible for the process are highly trained experts. About 300 experts were involved in the working groups that worked on updating the curriculum basics.

“Afterwards, we received praise for the fact that the process was so comprehensively organized.”

Director General of the Board of Education Minna Kelhä notes that pedagogues, didactics researchers, learning psychology researchers and training development researchers were involved in the preparation of the 2014 curriculum.

“There were a wide range of researchers from different research fields related to learning and school,” he estimated.

I shop according to it, it is not true that the teachers were not consulted when preparing the reform of the 2014 curriculum.

“The steering group included a teaching professional organization and all working groups had teachers from different parts of Finland. Through this, we brought out the sound of the pitch.”

The process also included training sessions where teachers were consulted and three feedback layers, during which you could comment on the current drafts, Kauppinen lists.

“We received a huge number of comments from teachers, organizations and even guardians. Some of the best comments were taken into account directly. Not everything, of course.”

According to Kauppinen, the public debate has focused on what kind of education decisions have been made at the national level. In his opinion, however, it should be remembered that local and school-specific curricula are also made after the national basics.

“Handling the key issues of the reforms locally also affects how teaching is carried out. The teaching that takes place in the classroom is based on the school's own curriculum.”

“ “It has been understood that the purpose is to throw the students to do things on their own without the teacher teaching.”

Saarinen assessed in his interview that the reason behind the decline in Pisa results is the expectation of too much self-direction from students. The younger the student, the stronger the teacher has to set the goals and schedule for learning, he said.

According to Kauppinen, it is exactly the expectation of self-directedness from students that has been “completely misunderstood” in the public eye.

According to Kauppinen, the goal of the curriculum is that the student learns to act more and more independently during the nine years of basic education. The student is seen as an active actor who is responsible for his learning.

“It has been understood that the purpose is to throw the students to do things on their own without the teacher teaching. That was never the intention, and nowhere in the curriculum basics does it say so. The teacher continues to teach and decides, for example, the working methods to be used.”

Director general Kelhä estimates that changes in the curriculum may have something to do with the collapsed learning results. However, he names the changes in the social operating environment during the last 20 years as the main reason.

in Finland for example, the connection of socio-economic background to Pisa results was still in 2009 one of the smallest of the comparison countries. Since 2012, however, this connection has strengthened rapidly, and today it is at the average level of OECD countries.

Socio-economic background tells about a person's social, cultural and economic status and operational possibilities. It is influenced, for example, by the family's wealth, education level and social networks.

In addition, Kelhä lists educational resources, the influence of games and social media on children's concentration and the fact that some students read a lot while others hardly read at all as reasons for the Pisa collapse.

“Those third graders who enjoy reading daily and those who don't even read weekly have a year difference in the development of their skills. It starts from how you read at home and, on the other hand, from how you get excited about reading in schools.”

He also mentions the waning belief in education in Finland. For he refers to the notion that education is beneficial to both individuals and society. It is high in Estoniawhich did well in the Pisa study.

“The belief in education is related to motivation. In Finland, there should be more discussion about why it is worth studying in the first place and what education offers.”

Whereby would get back or at least closer to the level of the learning results of 2006? Enrolled in the board program According to Kelhä, the reform of learning support and the increase of hours for teaching reading, writing and arithmetic are steps in the right direction.

Investing in reading would be hugely important both at school and at home, he states. Supporting the language learning of people with an immigrant background and supporting families and parenting will also be needed.

There would also be room for improvement in the study conditions and teachers' working conditions. According to Kelhä, special attention should be paid to group sizes and the disturbing use of mobile phones.

He states that the school cannot solve all problems alone, such as the mental health problems of young people.

“Therefore, it would be important that multiprofessional cooperation works and that children and young people have the necessary mental health and other study care services at their disposal.”