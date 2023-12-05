NAfter the national school comparison tests of the past few months, the picture has become darker once again with the PISA study that has just been presented: The German education system is not only slipping below the average level of previous years nationally, but also internationally in many areas. It is fundamentally difficult to understand that this development, which has been foreseeable for a long time, could have taken its course. Germany was woken up in time by the first PISA test in 2000, initially made improvements, but fell behind again, long before the pandemic.

In retrospect, the years after 2012 turned out to be fatal. During this phase, an emerging teacher shortage was underestimated despite warnings from scientists. The German educational inability to analyze data has devastating consequences in many places. No federal state wants to be looked at in school federalism and evaluations are not carried out. Digitalization was initiated in an overly bureaucratic manner, which had bitter consequences in the Corona pandemic. Like a simple tragedy, every mistake was punished, like a bad horror film, everyone with sense knew the outcome.

Fear of math and change

The most recent PISA test from 2022 was the first after the pandemic. The result: At the end of compulsory schooling, German students are only above the OECD average in natural sciences, but no longer in mathematics and German. As was stated at the Berlin press conference, a shockingly large number of them are unable to solve everyday mathematical tasks. The fact that German young people hardly read anymore and that many have problems with concentrated listening was not specifically mentioned. The drop in performance is not only due to the pandemic, which could also be seen in how ineffective most Corona catch-up programs were because there were no cross-state standards.

The new Pisa study paradoxically presents students who feel like they are in a “safe haven” in class while battling lack of interest, fatigue and anxiety, mainly about math. Nobody is putting pressure on them, as is usual in the Pisa-successful Asian region. Many German students feel that it is not enough – and are left alone with this feeling. The old German problem still comes into play: poor socio-economic conditions and a migration background often lead to failed educational careers.







The StartChances program initiated by the federal government is pointing in the right direction with its ambition to specifically reduce the number of low-performing students. As a placeholder for an outstanding national education reform program, it is also the next last opportunity to save Germany from the sequel film “Pisa Shock 3”. But first the general paralysis must disappear from the system. She eats up most chances.