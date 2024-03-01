The risk of tension returns for the demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow in Pisa and Florence, meanwhile the policemen who were on duty in uniform and helmet in the city of the Leaning Tower on February 23rd self-identified. A gesture to be identified and the police headquarters forwarded the documents to the judicial authority that investigates street incidents. At the moment the Pisa file, as well as the similar one in Florence for the riots in front of the US consulate on the same day, is without suspects and investigations are continuing based on videos, service reports and initial information. The two prosecutors also received complaints from the police headquarters for resisting a public official against four demonstrators in Pisa and five in Florence. It is not certain that these complaints will be included in the respective files opened on the February 23 charges, but they could give rise to parallel investigations. Tomorrow afternoon students and workers will take to the streets again in Pisa and Florence, marches in which social centers and opposing groups have joined.

The two Tuscan demonstrations will be for Palestine, but also to criticize the work of the police: the charges have sparked controversies that do not subside and are still ongoing. The notice from the Coordination of Middle School students arrived today at the Pisa police station. Thousands of participants are expected. Student collectives and antagonists will reiterate the request for the “resignation of the police commissioner after last Friday's events” when the officers cleared the road with a charge and truncheon strikes at the demonstrators. The formal communication sent to the police headquarters indicates the route through the center. Departure from 2pm in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, route to Piazza dei Cavalieri, in front of the Normale.



The words of the Northern League group leader in Pisa Ziello: “The truncheons for the students? The failure of families and teachers” February 29, 2024

Access to this arrival square was denied seven days ago, the police charged the demonstrators who wanted to go there because, it was said amidst the controversy, there were sensitive targets of the Jewish community that should not be approached. The teachers' union Gilda also joins.

Tomorrow another sensitive target will be missed in Florence too with the new demonstration for Palestine – starting at 6pm, in the dark -, notified days before at the police station by the Cobas: the United States Consulate in Lungarno Amerigo Vespucci. According to the program, the concentration of demonstrators and departure will be from Lungarno Vespucci, near the US consulate. Then the procession will parade on the same side along Lungarno Corsini, pass Ponte Santa Trinita, then piazza Frescobaldi, via Maggio, via Michelozzi and piazza Santo Spirito. Furthermore, other demonstrations for Gaza were held in Rome, Milan and Turin. And even the tractors gather again in the capital.





After Pisa, 12 children of officers bullied at school: “They stopped going to class” 01 March 2024

In Bologna today, a procession of 400 students threw red paint against the walls of the prefecture and also hit a Digos manager. It was a demonstration that, in addition to showing solidarity with Palestine, wanted to give support to the students of Pisa. And the data speak of a 40% increase in demonstrations in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023: this year between January and February there were 2,822 demonstrations of marked interest in public order, compared to 1,994 in the last year. The events that experienced critical issues this year were 1.6%, a sharp decline compared to 3.5% in 2023.