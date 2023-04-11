Riots before the Pisa-Cagliari match. Around 4.15 pm about 80 Cagliari ultras agreed to meet in the Paparelli parking lot with the intention of marching in procession up to the away sector. Several teams from the Mobile Department of the State Police were brought to the scene, who surrounded and barred the road for the Cagliari citizens and sent an urban transport bus to the scene, to escort them safely to the stadium. About 250 Pisan fans coming from the streets of the Porta a Lucca district attempted to attack the Cagliari supporters, but the police managed to keep them away with lightening charges.

The throwing of stones and bottles caused 3 injuries among the staff of the Mobile Police Department, a reinforcement joint, and a smoke bomb caused the partial combustion of the front plastic grille of a vehicle of the State Police. The timely intervention of the Police Forces involved in the service (State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and the Municipal Police for the road system) prevented physical contact between the opposing fans, no other critical issues were recorded during the meeting and in the outflow of guests.