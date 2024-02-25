Pisa truncheons, the investigation involving an entire mobile police squad

The truncheons against the students of Pisa who demonstrated for the ceasefire in Palestine they have become a political case. The president of the Republic Mattarella called the Minister of the Interior Plant yourself to ask for explanations and the opposition have asked the owner of the Interior Ministry for urgent information, he will have to go to the Chamber and provide the details of this operation of Police. But in the meantime – reports Corriere della Sera – it is about to open an investigation into the events of last Friday. An entire team from the Pisa Mobile Department could already end up under investigation today for the truncheons delivered to the students. I am about fifteen policemenincluding the team leader and one of the public order officers in charge of surveillance of the square, on which the attention of the investigators is focused after the Police Headquarters sent an information yesterday about what happened.

In the relation that the Pisa Police Headquarters sent to the magistrates there are the police commissioner's orders with the provisions and security plans for the demonstrations scheduled that day, the service orders with the specifications on the units and agents employed – also with details on the deployed personnel to protect the square – the images shot by the scientific police of the procession improvised by the students. The same – continues Il Corriere – it could also happen in Florencewhere again on Friday morning there were five injured among the demonstrators beaten with truncheons near Piazza Ognissanti where Cobas, students and movements fighting for housing they diverted the procession towards the American consulate.

TO Pisa However, the possibility of an investigation cannot be ruled out also extend to the entire chain of command of the Police Headquarters who managed public order for the unauthorized procession of high school students. In the reconstructions made by some of the students involved, that word recurs: “Upload!”. The students order – concludes Il Corriere – they heard it clearly. First that, then the truncheons. In two close phases, the second time with the officers who did not stop after having rejected them and chased them in the alley that leads from Piazza Dante to Piazza dei Cavalieri. Blows delivered indiscriminately on runaway minors.