Pisa, a couple argues at home: he goes out on his bicycle, follows him in the car and runs over him

A woman would have voluntarily run over her partner after following him by car. The man, following a quarrel, had left the house by bicycle. The 41-year-old suffered no serious consequences, only minor injuries. It happened on the evening of Wednesday 25 January, in Pisa.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the police, thanks also to the words of the victim, the 41-year-old had left by bike to calm down after the discussion. The woman would have followed him in the car, and then ran over him in reverse. The 51-year-old passed the wheel on her partner’s foot until she put her first gear to start again.

The 41-year-old was transported to the emergency room, where he was joined by police officers, who informed him of the possibility of filing a complaint against his partner for personal injuries.