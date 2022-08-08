Pisa, a 32-year-old North African hairdresser dies stabbed near his shop

A 32-year-old North African hairdresser was killed in Pisa with a cutting weapon near his shop, in the station area, in via Corridoni. According to what has been learned, the murderer has already constituted himself. The causes of the attack are unknown for now.

“In the area of ​​the station there is a need for a fixed inter-force garrison that carries out targeted checks every day! I have asked the Quaestor and Prefect to speak several times, but I have remained unheard, like so many citizens who report and ask for more attention “, said the mayor of Pisa. “My condolences and those of the Pisan community reach the family,” the mayor continues, addressing words of closeness to the victim’s wife and family.

Subscribe to the newsletter

