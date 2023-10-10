Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Poland elects a new parliament – ​​will the right-wing populists PiS remain in power? A look at current surveys.

Warsaw – The Law and Justice party (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość: PiS) has been in power in Poland for eight years. Could the national conservatives around Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and party leader Jarosław Kaczyński be replaced this fall?

Poland will elect a new parliament on October 15th. In addition to the Sejm (lower house), the seats in the Senate (upper house) will also be redistributed. There is also a controversial referendum on four different topics. PiS is further ahead in the polls. The opposition, including Donald Tusk’s liberal-conservative party, has been able to make up ground again.

According to polls in the Polish election, PiS is losing support

Several scandals involving PiS are also affecting the party ahead of the Polish election. In September, allegations emerged that the government had sold hundreds of thousands of Schengen visas to people from the Middle East and Africa. PiS has been campaigning on the issue of illegal immigration for years.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to supporters of the PiS party during the election campaign. © Wojtek Radwanski/AFP

Migration is also a dominant topic this year, especially via Belarus on Poland’s eastern border. A government-ordered referendum will also take place in Poland on election day. Voters are asked, among other things, whether they “support the removal of the barrier on the border between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus.”

PiS also regularly raises sentiment against Germany during the election campaign. The government always complains about being patronized by Berlin.

Two weeks before the election there were mass protests in Poland. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demand a change of government, most of them in Warsaw.

Polls on the Polish election: PiS probably depends on coalition partners

In fact, PiS rule is shaky. According to surveys, the National Conservatives can expect around 34 to 36 percent of the vote and are therefore expected to be the strongest party. But unlike the past eight years, they will not govern with an absolute majority. Only the ultra-right Konfederacja would be considered as a coalition partner and kingmaker. However, its leader Slawomir Mentzen vowed during the election campaign: “There will be no coalition with the PiS.” The party has repeatedly attacked PiS from the right. PiS leader Kaczyński would either have to lure enough Konfederacja MPs into his camp with lucrative positions – or lead a minority government tolerated by the ultra-right.

PiS (Law and Justice) 36 KO (Citizens' Coalition)* 30 Trzecia Droga (Third Way)* 10 Lewica (The Left)* 10 Konfederacja (Confederation) 9 Source: Politico Poll of Polls (as of October 6, 2023)

*The Citizens’ Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska), the Third Way (Trzecia Droga) and the Left (Lewica) are running as party alliances. There is an eight percent hurdle for them to enter the Sejm. The news portal Politico.eu adds up the values ​​of several surveys in order to create a more precise picture of opinion.

Alliance around Donald Tusk could overthrow PiS

But a change of power cannot be ruled out either: the Citizens’ Coalition (KO), with poll numbers between 28 and 32 percent, is currently well behind the PiS. Only recently did it bring up to a million people to their feet at a large demonstration in the center of Warsaw. The KO could bring two other parties on board for a coalition government: the left-wing alliance “Lewica” and the conservative, pro-European “Third Way”.

The PiS strongly dominated the election campaign. Among other things, it promotes the expansion of the welfare state, on which a large part of its popularity is based. Only recently, child benefit was increased from the equivalent of 108 euros to 173 euros, and pensioners receive a “13. Pension”, especially those in need also have a “14th pension”. Pension”. The representatives of the opposition, especially the former head of government Donald Tusk, have to constantly assert during the election campaign that they do not want to take away these social benefits from the Poles.

Both the KO, the Left Alliance and the Third Way promote different solutions to loosen abortion rights, which the PiS has made one of the strictest regulations in Europe. (lrg/dpa)