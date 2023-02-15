The 2023 PIS/Pasep salary allowance begins to be paid on Wednesday (15). The query to find out if you will receive and what the amount will be was released on February 5 in the Digital Work Card or on the gov.br portal. The estimate is that around 22.9 million workers will receive the salary bonus in 2023, in the total amount of R$ 24 billion.

For the payment of PIS, the month of birth of the worker is considered. In the case of Pasep, it is considered the final digit of the enrollment number in the program. All beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 28th.

This Wednesday, you can withdraw beneficiaries born in January or with the end of registration 0.

See the PIS (Private Initiative Workers) payment schedule:

Born in January: from February 15

Born in February: from February 15

Born in March: from March 15

Born in April: from March 15

Born in May: from April 17

Born in June: from April 17

Born in July: from May 15

Born in August: from May 15

Born in September: from June 15

Born in October: from June 15

Born in November: from July 17

Born in December: from July 17

See the Pasep (Public Servants) payment schedule:

End 0 registration number: from February 15

Final registration number 1: from March 15

Final registration number 2: from April 17

Final registration number 3: from April 17

Final registration number 4: from May 15

Final registration number 5: from May 15

Final registration number 6: from June 15

Final registration number 7: from June 15

Final registration number 8: from July 17

Final registration number 9: from July 17

The payment of the salary bonus due to workers of private companies, which are part of the Social Integration Program (PIS), will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

In the case of workers in the public sector, who are part of the Program for the Formation of Assets for Public Servants of Salary Allowance (Pasep), the payment is made by Banco do Brasil.

Of the total 22.9 million workers, 20.4 million receive PIS and 2.5 million receive Pasep.

Who is entitled to the salary allowance

Workers must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the benefit:

– be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

– have worked for employers that contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Civil Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep);

– having received up to 2 average monthly minimum wages in the period worked;

– have performed paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of the calculation (2021);

– have the data informed by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in the Annual Social Information List (Rais) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation (2021).

Who is not entitled to salary allowance

– domestic employee;

– rural workers employed by individuals;

– urban workers employed by individuals;

– workers employed by individuals equivalent to legal entities.

How much

The amount of the salary allowance can reach a total of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.