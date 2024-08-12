12/08/2024 – 5:00
The last batch of 2024 PIS/Pasep salary bonus will be released this Thursday, the 15th. Those born in November and December will receive it this August.
The value of the salary bonus can vary from R$118 to R$1,412, depending on the number of months worked during the base year of 2022.
In 2024, the benefit payment schedule was unified for both private sector workers, who receive PIS, and public servants, who receive Pasep, considering the worker’s month of birth for release of the benefit.
This year, 24,874,071 professionals are entitled to the salary bonus. Of these, 21,982,722 are from private companies and will receive it from Caixa Econômica Federal, while the other 2,891,349 have a public employment relationship and will receive it from Banco do Brasil.
See the full 2024 calendar:
Who is entitled?
The amounts distributed in 2024 will have 2022 as the reference year. This two-year interval is due to a delay in the PIS/Pasep calendar caused by the pandemic. Previously, the difference between the payment period and the reference period was normally one year.
- Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first employment) for at least five years;
- Have worked for employers who contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep);
- Have received up to 2 minimum wages as average monthly remuneration during the period worked;
- Have carried out paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutively or not, in the base year of the assessment (2022);
- Have the data provided by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) or in eSocial for the base year considered for calculation (2022).
What is the benefit amount in 2024?
The value of the salary bonus depends on the minimum wage in effect on the payment date. In 2024, the national minimum wage is R$1,412. Therefore, the benefit value will vary from R$118 to R$1,412.
To calculate how much they will receive, the professional needs to multiply 1/12 of the minimum wage in effect this year by the number of months worked in 2022, which represents the reference year for payment of the benefit.
How to withdraw
- by credit in a Caixa account, when the worker has a current or savings account or digital account at the bank;
- by credit through Caixa Tem, in a digital social savings account, automatically opened by Caixa;
- at ATMs, Lottery Houses and Caixa Aqui Correspondents using the Social Card and password;
- directly at Caixa branches, presenting an official identification document.
The salary bonus will be available for withdrawal until December 27, 2024. The receiving bank, date and amounts, including from previous years, are available for consultation in the Digital Work Card application and on the Gov.br portal.
