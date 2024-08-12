From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/08/2024 – 5:00

The last batch of 2024 PIS/Pasep salary bonus will be released this Thursday, the 15th. Those born in November and December will receive it this August.

The value of the salary bonus can vary from R$118 to R$1,412, depending on the number of months worked during the base year of 2022.

In 2024, the benefit payment schedule was unified for both private sector workers, who receive PIS, and public servants, who receive Pasep, considering the worker’s month of birth for release of the benefit.

This year, 24,874,071 professionals are entitled to the salary bonus. Of these, 21,982,722 are from private companies and will receive it from Caixa Econômica Federal, while the other 2,891,349 have a public employment relationship and will receive it from Banco do Brasil.