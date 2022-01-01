The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, which was postponed last year, starts to be paid from this month. It can receive people who performed any paid activity this year for more than 30 days, with a formal contract, and receives up to two minimum wages per month (R$ 2,200).

It is still necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-PASEP for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

While the Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at workers from private companies, the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP) is aimed at public servants.

Payment of PIS is made at Caixa Econômica and lottery houses; PASEP is paid by Banco do Brasil. Those who do not have an account in these banks can withdraw the benefit at any ATM with their citizen card and password for withdrawal. Anyone who does not have a card will receive an identification document with a photo, CPF and work card at any Caixa branch.

Questions can be consulted at Caixa’s service, on 0800 726 0207, from the site and by the Caixa Trabalhador application (Android or iOS). Regarding PASEP, Banco do Brasil’s service is on the number 0900 729 0001, from the site and also through the bank’s app (Android or iOS).

Values

There is the possibility of the government doubling the value of the PIS/PASEP to pay retroactively to the postponement this year, which still needs to be confirmed.

The table of values ​​is as follows:

1 month of work: R$100;

2 months of work: R$200;

3 months of work: R$300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$600;

7 months of work: R$700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$1,100;

12 months of work: R$1,200.

