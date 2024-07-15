From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/15/2024 – 5:00

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus for those born in September and October will be paid this Monday, July 15th. This is the penultimate batch of the year.

The value of the salary bonus can vary from R$118 to R$1,412, depending on the number of months worked during the base year of 2022.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, 4.2 million workers will benefit from this batch, totaling R$4.5 billion. A total of 3,734,294 workers from private companies registered with PIS will receive the benefit from Caixa Econômica Federal and another 507,434 public servants registered with the Pasep program will have the bonus paid by Banco do Brasil.

This year, almost 25 million workers will receive the salary bonus. The benefit payment schedule was unified for both private sector workers, who receive PIS, and public servants, who receive Pasep, considering the worker’s month of birth for release of the benefit.

See the full 2024 calendar:

For workers in Rio Grande do Sul, the payment will be brought forward due to the public calamity caused by the floods. Thus, workers who would receive the benefit in August will have the amount brought forward to July 15.