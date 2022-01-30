Workers can now check if they are entitled to the salary allowance, referring to the base year 2020. To find out if they are entitled to the benefit, the dates of credit in the account or withdrawal, and the amount that may be received from the allowance, the worker can call to the number 158 or consult the digital work card.

+ PIS/PASEP, Auxílio Brasil, Emergency and Gas: see payment schedules

What is PIS and Pasep?

To begin with, it is necessary to clarify what exactly this salary allowance is. In short, PIS/Pasep are social contributions that aim to integrate the worker into the development of companies or public bodies.

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is a salary bonus intended for workers in the private sector. The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) has the same objective as PIS, but is intended for public servants.

In PIS, the person responsible for paying the beneficiaries is Caixa Econômica. At Pasep, Banco do Brasil does this.

Federal, state and municipal civil servants, as well as employees of public companies and mixed capital companies are entitled to PASEP.

The private sector worker, who worked for at least 30 days in 2020 with a formal contract, receiving up to two minimum wages, and has been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years is entitled to receive the allowance.

From Tuesday (1), the worker entitled to PIS will be able to consult his benefit and the payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

To consult the PASEP, the worker must access the Bank of Brazil website and inform your details or call the institution’s Customer Service Center (4004-0001).

Private sector workers with an account at Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically receive the PIS credit at the bank, following the month of their birth.

In PASEP, the system is similar. Anyone who has an account at Banco do Brasil can receive direct credit from the institution. However, if you are not an account holder at the bank, it is possible to request a TED for your account at any bank. The request can be made through the site and at the agencies’ cash register.

Criteria for receiving the salary bonus

There are some criteria that must be met, so that the citizen is in good standing and can receive the benefit. Are they:

Be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep program for at least five years;

Work for employers who contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or the Training Program for the

Public Servant Heritage (Pasep);

Have received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the base year considered for payment;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year considered for payment;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) or in eSocial.

It is important to note that, even if they meet all these requirements, the worker may not be able to get the allowance due to other factors. An example is the absence of the PIS number in the digital work card. If there is a lack of the document number in the digital work card, the worker must contact his company to ask for the correction or inclusion of the PIS/Pasep number.

Another important point is to check with the employer if all the worker’s updated information is in the Annual List of Social Information (Rais).

What are the salary bonus amounts?

The amount of the salary bonus varies according to the number of months worked. The amount can reach R$ 1,212 (current minimum wage value), if the citizen worked 12 months in 2020. With this, the lowest amount to be paid is R$ 101.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

