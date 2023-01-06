Caixa announced that workers will be able to consult the values ​​and whether they will receive the salary bonus from February 5th. The bank also released the payment schedule, which starts on February 15th and runs until July 17th.

The query can be made through the following channels: CAIXA Tem App, CAIXA Trabalhador App, Citizen Portal and at CAIXA Citizen Service on 0800 726 0207.

Who gets it?

Payments refer to the base year of 2021. Therefore, those who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days and received, on average, up to two minimum wages in 2021. PIS/Pasep or CNIS for at least five years and have updated data in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) or e-Social.

Check the allowance payment schedule:

How much does each worker earn?

To know how much the worker will receive, you need to keep some information in mind. The payment is based on the value of the minimum wage in the current year and not in the base year. Therefore, the maximum payment amount will be BRL 1,320 and not BRL 1,100, the amount for 2021.

If the worker has worked for less than a year with a formal contract in 2021, he will need to add R$110 for each month worked.

How to receive?

Workers who have a checking or savings account at Caixa will receive the credit automatically, in their bank account, according to the payment schedule.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through the Digital Social Savings, also according to the month of birth. Transactions are carried out through the CAIXA Tem App, which allows you to pay bills, use the QR Code at the machines and make purchases with the virtual debit card.

If it is not possible to open a digital account, withdrawals can be made using the Social Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents or at Caixa branches.