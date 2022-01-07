The PIS/Pasep salary allowance referring to 2020 must be approved this Friday (7) at the meeting of the Development Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat).

Board members have until 5:00 pm today to declare their votes in writing via email. There are 18 representatives, 6 of them from the government, 6 from the workers and 6 from the employers.

+PIS/Pasep: Abono has new calendar; see what changes from now on

The new calendar provides for payment from February 8th for those who receive the Social Integration program (PIS) and to the 15th for public servants benefited by the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program (Pasep).

The representative of Força Sindical on the council, Sergio Luiz Leite, stated that the new calendar, which will concentrate 2020 payments in the first half of 2022, meets the demands of workers. “For us, it is very important, at this difficult time that the country is going through, to inject a few billion reais into the economy in this first semester to help workers,” he said.

According to the government, more than 23 million workers can receive the allowance, which adds up to an amount of R$21 billion.

Check out how the calendar will look, which will be organized by month of birth in PIS and by registration number on Pasep:

PIS

January 02/08/2022

February 10/02/2022

March 02/15/2022

April 02/17/2022

May 02/22/2022

June 02/24/2022

July 15/03/2022

August 03/17/2022

September 22/03/2022

October 03/24/2022

November 03/29/2022

December 03/31/2022

Pasep

End of registration Cashout released day

0 02/15/2022

1 15/02/2022

2 02/17/2022

3 02/17/2022

4 02/22/2022

5 02/24/2022

6 15/03/2022

7 17/03/2022

8 22/03/2022

9 03/24/2022

2021 allowance will be for 2023

The Social Security Ministry of Labor confirmed that the payment for the base year 2021, which should be paid this year, will remain for 2023.

“According to the decision of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) in March 2021, the data referring to the base year 2021 delivered by employers in the Annual RAIS will be the object of operational procedures for identifying workers entitled to salary allowance, which will be carried out between the month of October 2022 and January 2023, and payment will be made according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat in January 2023. Thus, in accordance with the legal regulations in force , in 2022 there will only be payment referring to the base year 2020”, pointed out the agency to the G1.

who can receive

It can receive people who performed any paid activity this year for more than 30 days, with a formal contract, and receives up to two minimum wages per month (R$ 2,200).

It is still necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-PASEP for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

