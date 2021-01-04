Highlights: Owaisi’s meeting with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif

Peerjada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif Dargah, who played a key role in the Singur and Nandigram movement that led Mamata Banerjee to state power in West Bengal, has now given a big political signal. Abbas Siddiqui met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday ahead of West Bengal elections in May. This meeting is considered a major incident in the politics of West Bengal. Furfura Sharif is a famous dargah in Hooghly district of Bengal. This dargah has special intervention in South Bengal. During the Left Front government, with the help of this dargah, Mamta organized two big movements like Singur and Nandigram.

In fact, 31 percent of the voters in the politics of West Bengal are Muslims. The Furfura Sharif Dargah that Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui is associated with is considered a game changer of this Muslim vote bank. Siddiqui has been one of the close associates of Mamta Banerjee for a long time. Although Siddiqui has been making statements against Mamta for some time and he is also openly opposing TMC, it is important to meet Owaisi.

Owaisi-Abbas pair will be trouble for Mamta Banerjee TMC’s ‘game’ will spoil 100 seats

Recently announced to contest in West Bengal elections, his meeting with Siddiqui is seen as an attempt to favor Muslim voters with AIMIM (Owaisi’s party). The great thing is that before West Bengal came to power in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was popular among the people due to the movements of Singur and Nandigram, Furfura Sharif had a big role in them.

Support claim

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the media after meeting Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of the Furfura Sharif Dargah on Sunday. He said that we have the support of Abbas Siddiqui and the decision that he will take will be accepted by us. Owaisi met Abbas Siddiqui and many other influential Muslim leaders including Pirzada Naushad Siddiqui, Pirzada Baijid Amin, Sabbir Ghaffar.

Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui was a supporter of Mamta Banerjee

38-year-old Abbas Siddiqui was once a vocal supporter of Mamata Banerjee. But for the past few months, he has opened a front against Mamata Banerjee. Siddiqui has accused the Mamata government of ignoring Muslims. The Furfura Sharif Dargah has influence over about 100 seats in Bengal. In such a situation, taking the displeasure of Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of the Dargah before the election is not going to prove a political bargain for Mamata.

TMC currently has 211 MLAs

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats and the state elections are due this year. In the 2016 assembly elections, TMC got 211 seats, Left 33, Congress 44 and BJP got only 3 seats. However, after this, the BJP performed brilliantly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While TMC secured 43.3 percent vote share, BJP got 40.3 percent votes. BJP got a total of 2 crore 30 lakh 28 thousand 343 votes while TMC got 2 crore 47 lakh 56 thousand 985 votes.