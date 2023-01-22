After a fleeting experience in Formula 1 made up of forty participations and only three points, Emmanuel Pirro he found his dimension in endurance racing, taking five wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but also two at the 12 Hours of Sebring, three at Petit Le Mans and one at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Hanging up his helmet, the former Roman driver has put his experience at the disposal of the International Federation in the difficult role of Race Commissioneralso reconfirmed for the 2023 season: “I will be there in four or five grands prixit is a commitment that honors me and involves me a lot“, has explained.

And in the rooms of the race direction, Pirro was able to observe how it worked, especially compared to the recent past. The sudden disappearance of Charlie Whiting in March 2019 created a real power vacuum: “It is a difficult situation because we come from a long period where a single man, Charlie Whiting, was at the center of it all: race director, safety delegate, driver contact person and team principal“. The former Benetton and Scuderia Italia driver then revealed that the natural successor of the Briton should have been Laurent Mekies, current Ferrari sporting director: “Whiting disappeared, the system went into crisis: Laurent Mekies who was supposed to replace him was taken by Ferrari, Masi is finished we know how, Wittich and Freitas they were the best available, but alternation cannot work“, warned Pirro in the interview given to Sports Courier, concluding: “We need to create a long bench because the match director can only grow in that room, you can’t recruit him from outside”.