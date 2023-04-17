“It is possible to favor the adoption of the necessary adaptation processes of the treatment centers in order to respond to the needs connected to therapeutic innovation. As? The direct line between research and treatment should be shorter and shorter: everyone’s goal, in fact, must be to ensure that new discoveries are rapidly available; for this reason it is important to streamline some steps of the Regulatory Agency as much as possible, as well as favoring access to trial programs for the largest possible number of patients. A constant dialogue with the Regions, which have a primary role in the field of health, is also essential”. Thus Elisa Pirro, senator of the 5 Star Movement and member of the X Permanent Commission for Social Affairs and Health of the Senate, on the occasion of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs” promoted today in Rome (Palazzo Rospigliosi) by the Federation of Associations haemophiliacs- Fedemo on the occasion of the XIX World Haemophilia Day.

“For the legislator – continues Pirro – constant dialogue with patient associations and scientific societies is important to ensure that all the necessary initiatives are implemented to allow science and politics to travel at the same speed. In recent years there has been much more talk than in the past about medicine and health and it is our duty to ensure that this attention does not decrease”.