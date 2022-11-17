“The revision of the Leas“, the essential levels of assistance, “is critical” as well as their “continuous update: we cannot stop at 2017. The tariff nomenclature has not yet reached the finish line, but we want to urge it”. It must then “invest in prevention” and “to adopt all the solutions and initiatives necessary to make effective the right of every person to be treated with the best diagnostic-therapeutic resources available regardless of the place of residence, also in consideration of the need to bring the culture of prevention and of early diagnosis in everyone’s awareness”. So the senator Elisa Pirro, member of the X Commission for social affairs, health, public and private work, social security of the Senatespeaking today in Rome at the presentation of the operational policy document (Policy brief) to guarantee the right to health of patients with lung cancer.

The text, drawn up on the basis of what emerged during the work table which saw the collaboration between oncologists, patient associations and European institutions, was at the center of the debate during the event organized by FB & Associati, which involved the highest experts and the most representative realities of the sector and was created with the unconditional contribution of Pfizer.

On lung cancer, but not only that, “what we spend on prevention is an investment in the future of the country – underlines Pirro – Ten euros spent on prevention are hundreds of euros saved over the decades. We are doing a lot on this. Also in the Pnrr we have considered the environmental health and climate prevention system, also considering the connection between lung cancer and air pollution“. Another important thing, for the senator of the 5 Star Movement confirmed in this legislature, is “the presence of the psycho-oncologist in all places where an oncological disease has to be dealt with. We have also seen in the pandemic the importance of support even in the absence of a psychiatric pathology to face moments of emotional crisis”.

Regarding the lack of diagnostic tests and screenings in the pandemic period, “we were concerned about what we have defined a pandemic returning to oncological themes – adds Pirro – The data that are emerging, unfortunately, are proving us right. We will try to recover the services that have lagged behind and we want to commit ourselves to responding more and better to the citizens. I am referring – he clarifies – to the NGS tests (Next generation sequencing, ed), for which we have done our utmost to set up a fund which however needs more resources and which requires the distribution to all the Regions which then effectively make available patient tests. Among the problems we have often seen are the differences in access to diagnostic tests, treatment perspectives and ways of following patients along their path“.

“Our intention – concludes the M5S senator – is to provide the best possibilities for diagnosis and treatment in all regions for all patients. We cannot accept that residence makes the difference in treatment”.